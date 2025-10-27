Tinubu Pays Tribute To Long Term Ally, Ibrahim

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, October 27, paid a personal tribute to his long-term friend, Senator Abu Ibrahim.

President Tinubu, in a tribute, wrote: “Today, I join my longtime friend and political ally, Senator Abu Ibrahim, in celebrating the significant milestone of his 80th birthday on October 28, 2025.

“Abu has been more than a friend. He is my brother. Since we first met in the Senate chambers in 1992, during the aborted Third Republic, our friendship has only grown deeper and stronger.

“Senator Ibrahim represented his Katsina South Senatorial District under the defunct National Republican Convention, while I represented Lagos West Senatorial District under the defunct Social Democratic Party.

“Our friendship and political partnership, rooted in shared ideals of justice, good governance, and democratic advancement, have always transcended party lines and were blind to political leanings.

“His steadfast commitment to democracy, progressive politics, and nation-building is particularly remarkable. These values have continued to define his public life.

“Due to his democratic credentials, commitment to his people, and the development of Katsina State, it was no surprise that he was re-elected to the Senate twice, in 2003 and 2011, to represent the people of Katsina South.

“Senator Ibrahim is a principled statesman and trusted ally whose wisdom, loyalty, and service to Nigeria have inspired many.

“I must commend Abu for his courage and his leading role in the agitation against military dictatorship. Like me and other like minds, he fearlessly stood up against the military junta.

“He stood in the line of fire when, after the annulment of the June 12 election in 1993, we reconvened the Senate in Lagos, which had earlier adjourned sine die in Abuja.

“We rose from the session to condemn the criminal annulment of June 12 and demand the immediate end of military rule. Our defiance earned us police detention for weeks.

“When the authorities released him and left the rest of us in the cell, Abu refused to leave, insisting that all of us be released together.

“Senator Ibrahim also played a prominent role in the formation and consolidation of our All Progressives Congress in 2013, which has now brought us on the same political platform. Within the APC, Abu’s consistent advocacy for peace and national unity is noteworthy.

“As a patriot, Abu has lived a life of dedication to public service and the pursuit of a greater Nigeria. He supported my aspirations to be President in 2023 and joined me on the campaign trail across the country.

Since the beginning of our administration on May 29, 2023, Abu has continued to provide invaluable support and ideas for the successful implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I thank Senator Ibrahim for his steadfast support and cherished friendship over the years. I thank him for standing with us in our efforts towards achieving Nigeria’s economic recovery and renewed prosperity.

I join his family, friends, and associates in praying for many more years of good health and renewed strength for Senator Ibrahim, so that he may continue his laudable service to the nation and humanity.”