Tinubu Pays Tribute To Late Dantata, Urges Nigerians To Emulate His Philanthropy

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to Nigeria’s business mogul, the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata, imploring Nigerians to emulate his good habits, particularly his extraordinary generous philanthropy.

The Nigerian leader described Dantata’s demise as a great loss not just for the Dantata family but for Nigeria and the entire Muslim community. Tinubu made the remark yesterday in Kano during a condolence visit to the family of the late business mogul who died recently.

According to a statement by a presidential spokesman in the Office e of the Vice President (OVP), Stanley Nkwocha, Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented the President during the condolence visit, said, “I am here at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who said I should come here to pray and sympathise with the Dantata family over the loss of our father and grandfather, the late Aminu Dantata.

He said: “He was a good man, full of the fear of God. He helped a lot of people, not just here in Nigeria but in other parts of the world. “He will be remembered for his good work. May God grant him Aljannatul Firdausi and comfort the family and all of us over this great loss.”

Tinubu said the death of Aminu Dantata was a celebration of life and the good works of the late elder statesman. He advised the children of the deceased and other family members to cooperate and continue to live in peace with one another in honour of their departed father.

Speaking on behalf of the Dantata family, the younger brother of the deceased, Alhaji Munzali Dantata, thanked the President and Vice for their show of love.

He explained why the late Aminu Dantata was buried outside the shores of Nigeria, saying the late elder statesman had requested that whenever he dies, he should be buried in Saudi Arabia, a request the Saudi government obliged.