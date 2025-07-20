Tinubu Pays Tribute To late Awujale of Ijebuland

President Bola Tinubu has paid a glowing tribute to the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who died on Sunday, July 12, 2024.

Describing the late monarch as more than a royal father, but a confidante and voice of truth, whose passing has left a significant void in Nigeria’s traditional leadership, Tinubu said the passing of Adetona was a major loss not just to Ijebuland but to the entire Yoruba traditional institution and the country at large.

In a statement posted on his official X account, the President recounted his personal loss, having lost both the monarch and former President Muhammadu Buhari, on the same day.

The statement reads, “Last Sunday, within hours, I lost two men I held in the highest esteem: my dear predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, and Kabiyesi, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II, the Awujale of Ijebuland, who joined his ancestors after over 65 remarkable years on the throne. Kabiyesi was more than a royal father to me.

“He was a confidante, a guide, and a man of truth whose wisdom never failed to steady those who sought it.

“In over six decades on the throne, he ruled with rare dignity, candour, and courage, always putting the people first with an unmistakable sense of duty.”

“I am in Ijebu-Ode today to honour his legacy at his eighth-day Fidau prayers. Oba Adetona’s demise has left an enormous void within the traditional institutions in Yorubaland and Nigeria in general.

“His voice, leadership, and generosity will echo far beyond Ijebuland. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus and comfort all who mourn him,” he said.