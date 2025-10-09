Tinubu Pays Tribute To Kolade, Calls Him Custodian Of Nation’s Enterprise History

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to the late broadcaster and boardroom icon, Dr. Christopher Kolade, describing him as a “custodian of the nation’s enterprise history” and one of Nigeria’s finest intellectual treasures.

In a heartfelt condolence message, President Tinubu said he received with “profound sadness” the news of Dr. Kolade’s passing at the age of 92.

“I received with profound sadness the news of the passing of the inimitable Dr. Christopher Kolade, a broadcaster and boardroom guru who is one of Nigeria’s intellectual treasures,” the President wrote.

He lauded Dr. Kolade’s exceptional contributions to corporate governance, education, and public service, noting that his legacy remains deeply ingrained in Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“Dr. Kolade was a custodian of our enterprise history, especially concerning corporate governance and human resources management. He was a principal figure in reputable institutions like the Lagos Business School,” Tinubu said.

The President described the late diplomat and corporate leader as “exceptionally brilliant, statesmanly, diligent, and a man of unimpeachable integrity.”

He recalled Dr. Kolade’s illustrious career, including his service as Chief Executive and later Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, and Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

“He served Nigeria dutifully, with honesty and great dedication. From working as a colonial-era education officer to serving as High Commissioner and leading major institutions, Dr. Kolade left ineffaceable stamps of distinction in every endeavour,” Tinubu noted.

The President also praised Dr. Kolade’s humanitarian spirit, particularly his philanthropic interventions through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, which supported sickle cell patients and various educational initiatives.

“Dr. Kolade’s passing is agonising, yet we must celebrate his life and legacy. He lived an exemplary life and immortalised himself through his uncommon service to our nation and humanity,” Tinubu said.

He added that the late elder statesman would remain “an inspiration for generations to come” and a true reflection of the Nigerian spirit, selfless, resilient, and devoted to the common good.

“May God Almighty, whom he served so faithfully, grant him eternal rest,” the President concluded.