Tinubu Pays Tribute To Ex-US President, Jimmy Carter

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the United States (US) on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100.

In a statement released by the State House, President Tinubu lauded Carter’s remarkable contributions to global peace, democracy, and humanitarian efforts.

President Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, dedicated his post-presidential years to addressing pressing global challenges, including the eradication of tropical diseases and conflict resolution.

Tinubu described him as a “beacon of service to humanity” and praised his ability to remain impactful long after leaving office.

“President Carter showed us all how to remain relevant and impactful after leaving the esteemed position of President of the United States.

“He tackled the challenges the developing world faced, from combating diseases to mediating conflicts and promoting democratic values,” Tinubu said.

President Tinubu fondly remembered Carter’s historic visit to Nigeria in March 1978 during his presidency.

This visit, which included a three-day stay at the State House in Marina, Lagos, marked a turning point in U.S.-Africa relations and reinforced Nigeria’s role in shaping African foreign policy.

Carter’s philanthropic work through The Carter Center, particularly in the fight against Guinea worm disease and river blindness, earned him a special place in Nigeria’s history.

Tinubu praised these efforts, noting their profound impact on the health and well-being of countless Nigerians.

As the world mourns Carter’s passing, President Tinubu emphasized his hope that the late leader’s legacy of “decency, character, and humanity” will continue to inspire leaders worldwide.

