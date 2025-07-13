Tinubu Pays Tribute To Ex-President Buhari

President Bola Tinubu has paid a heartfelt tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday at a hospital in London, United Kingdom.

In an official statement released on Sunday evening, President Tinubu described the late Nigerian leader as a patriot and statesman whose enduring legacy of service and sacrifice will be remembered by generations.

“It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of His Excellency, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd), GCFR, my predecessor, who departed this life today, Sunday, July 13, 2025, at a hospital in the United Kingdom,” Tinubu said.

“President Buhari was, to the very core, a patriot, a soldier, and a statesman. His legacy of service and sacrifice endures. He served Nigeria with unwavering dedication, first as a military leader from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

“Duty, honour, and a deep commitment to the unity and progress of our nation defined his life.

“He stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential. He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn.”

President Tinubu extended his condolences to the late president’s family, including his wife, Aisha Buhari, his children, and the entire Buhari family, as well as the government and people of Katsina State, particularly the Daura Emirate.

“In this moment of national mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, with whom I have been in constant touch, his children, the entire Buhari family, and all who knew and loved him,” he said.

“We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.”

As a mark of respect, President Tinubu directed that national flags be flown at half-staff across the country for seven days, beginning Sunday.

He also announced the convening of an emergency Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Tuesday, which will be dedicated to honouring the late former president.

“The Federal Government will accord President Buhari full state honours befitting his towering contributions to our country,” he stated.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. And may his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness.”