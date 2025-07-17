Tinubu Pays Tribute To Buhari, Hails His Unwavering Conviction

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to his predecessor, late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a principled leader whose convictions never bowed to the strongest winds of public opinion.

Delivering the tribute on Thursday at a special expanded Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tinubu eulogized Buhari’s legacy, describing his life as “a rebuke to vice and a refuge for virtue.”

The President hailed Buhari for retiring peacefully to his country home in Daura after his tenure and for never attempting to impose his will on his successor.

“Today, we gather under a heavy shadow, drawn from the silence that surrounds a departed leader and the immense weight of a life whose absence will be felt for generations. We meet to honour a man whose presence once commanded this very room, whose voice once summoned the best in us, and whose convictions never bowed, even to the strongest winds of public opinion,” Tinubu said.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, former Head of State and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has gone to rest.”

Reflecting on Buhari’s character, Tinubu said:

“He was first among soldiers in war, first among citizens in peace, and first, without ambition or flattery, in the hearts of his fellow citizens. Yet it was in the quiet and unadorned settings of his private life that his true greatness was revealed: pious without show, just without cruelty, humane without sentimentality, temperate without coldness, and sincere without guile.”

He praised Buhari’s composure, discipline, and humility, noting that the late president’s life embodied austere honour and quiet courage.

“To his peers, he was respectful and without pretence. To those who served under him, he was kind without condescension. And, to those whom he loved most intimately, he was unfailingly tender, loyal, and good.

“Even in death, he maintained the serenity that defined him in life: not a sigh, not a groan, just a quiet submission to the will of God. Such was the man Nigeria has lost. Such was the man for whom our nation now mourns.”

President Tinubu also highlighted Buhari’s legacy in public service and democracy, saying he resisted the temptations of power and instead placed his faith in the people.

“His life traced the arc of Nigeria’s journey. Born before independence, he became a young soldier in the struggle to keep our nation whole. From the battlefield to the corridors of power, he remained faithful to the task. He governed the North-Eastern State and stood as Head of State.

“Years later, he returned to chair the Petroleum Trust Fund, which he administered with Spartan rigour and complete fidelity to the public good.

“Yet, with all he achieved, his most enduring legacy was carved in democracy. In a time when many had lost hope that change was possible, Muhammadu Buhari put his faith in the people of this country.”

Tinubu recalled their shared journey toward democratic governance:

“We stood together, he and I. Alongside others from across the political spectrum, regions, and tongues, we formed an alliance that enabled Nigeria to experience its first true democratic transfer of power from one ruling party to another.

“When he was sworn in as our party’s first elected President, he led with restraint, governed with dignity, and bore the burdens of leadership without complaint.”