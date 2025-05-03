Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday paid a glowing tribute to his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, during a state dinner held in his honour in Katsina State.

This was as the President commended the people of Katsina State for their warm hospitality.

President Tinubu who spoke at the event, expressed appreciation for the reception he received and reflected on Buhari’s enduring legacy, describing the former president as a symbol of integrity and patriotism.

Tinubu praised Buhari’s contributions to Nigeria’s growth, noting that his sincerity of purpose and steadfast leadership set a standard for public service.

“The only thing I miss is my predecessor in office, Muhammadu Buhari. As Mr Integrity, he has loved this state and committed himself to the development of this country,” Tinubu said.

READ ALSO:

He affirmed that his own administration is committed to building on the foundations laid by previous leaders to further national development and unity.

The dinner, hosted by Katsina State Governor Umar Dikko Radda, was attended by senior government officials, traditional rulers, and community leaders.

The president’s visit to the North-Western state underscores his continued efforts to engage with citizens across the country and promote inclusive governance.

Governor Radda, in his remarks, thanked President Tinubu for his visit and reaffirmed the state’s support for the administration’s development agenda.

He also acknowledged the legacy of former President Buhari as a source of pride for the people of Katsina.

Share