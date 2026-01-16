Tinubu Pays Tribute To Bisi Akande At 87

President Bola Tinubu has paid a special tribute to elder statesman and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, as he clocks 87, describing him as a pillar of Nigeria’s democratic journey and a foundational force behind the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a State House statement issued on Thursday to mark Chief Akande’s birthday, Tinubu praised the APC’s first National Chairman for his immense contributions to nation-building, democratic governance, and the progressive movement in Nigeria.

The President noted that Chief Akande’s life of service was inspired by the political philosophy of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, adding that although he began his career as an accountant with British Petroleum, his passion for public service drew him permanently into politics and governance.

READ ALSO:

Tinubu recalled that Akande’s rise in public service was driven by merit and dedication, leading to his appointment as Secretary to the Government of the old Oyo State in 1979, his subsequent role as Deputy Governor during the Second Republic, and later his tenure as Governor of Osun State between 1999 and 2003.

According to the President, Chief Akande played a historic role in Nigeria’s political evolution as the Interim Chairman of the APC, laying a solid foundation for the party that eventually achieved a landmark victory by unseating an incumbent federal government in 2015.

President Tinubu commended Akande’s leadership, wisdom, integrity, and unwavering commitment to democratic values, describing him as a mentor whose counsel and encouragement were instrumental to his own political journey and eventual emergence as President.

He also acknowledged Chief Akande’s continued support for the current administration and the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that having the elder statesman as an ally and partner has been invaluable.

The President noted that even at 87, Chief Akande remains energetic, principled, and resolute in advocating democracy, social justice, and good governance.

As he celebrated the octogenarian, Tinubu prayed for continued good health and renewed strength for Chief Akande, thanking him for a lifetime of service to Osun State, the APC, and Nigeria at large.

Chief Bisi Akande, a revered progressive leader, remains one of the most influential figures in Nigeria’s modern political history.