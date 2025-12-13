Tinubu Pays Tribute To Ambassador Sokoya

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, mourned the passing of a career diplomat, Ambassador James Duro Olufemi Sokoya, who died at the age of 94.

President Tinubu, in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Bago Onanuga, described Ambassador Shokoya as an extraordinary statesman, a patriot, and a shining example of diplomatic excellence.

The statement reads, “As we mourn the passing of Ambassador James Duro Olufemi Sokoya, a distinguished career diplomat, let us also celebrate his remarkable life, enduring legacy, and invaluable contributions to nation-building.

“Ambassador Sokoya, aged 94, was born in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State. He was an extraordinary statesman, a patriot, and a shining example of diplomatic excellence.

“He served our nation with uncommon dedication, dignity, and an unwavering belief in the power of dialogue to bridge divides. His diplomatic career was defined by integrity, intellect, and a deep commitment to advancing Nigeria’s standing on the global stage.

“Ambassador Sokoya’s public service began in the Old Western Region before Nigeria’s independence in 1960. For many years, he was a teacher in primary and secondary schools, as well as in teacher training colleges in Abeokuta, Ibadan, and Ijebu-Ode.

“During his teaching career, he was admitted to the University of Ibadan to study Geography. After graduating in 1960, he worked for the Western Nigeria government in various ministries, including the Premier’s Office, where he demonstrated exemplary hard work, brilliance, and patriotism.

“In 1962, he transferred his service to the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Throughout every assignment—whether at home or abroad—Ambassador Sokoya carried with him calm wisdom, a steady hand, and a heart firmly rooted in service. He was not only a representative of our nation; he embodied its finest virtues.

He understood that diplomacy is more than negotiation—it is about building trust, nurturing peace, and fostering partnerships that endure through generations.

In every capacity in which he served, Ambassador Sokoya earned the respect of colleagues, international partners, and all who met him. He served as Head of the Asia Department; Chief of Protocol under former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon; at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York; as Head of the Nigerian Embassy in Bamako, Mali, as Charge d’Affaires; and later in Algiers, Algeria.

Ambassador Sokoya was instrumental in Nigeria’s entry into OPEC and the opening of a Nigerian Embassy in Vienna, Austria.

He also served in London as Deputy High Commissioner and later as the first Resident Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, with concurrent accreditation as Ambassador to Cuba, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic, and as High Commissioner to the Bahamas.

Beyond his professional achievements, Ambassador Sokoya was a man of profound character—humble, principled, and compassionate. He inspired younger diplomats with his mentorship and uplifted his community with his kindness.

His life reminds us that leadership is measured not only by accomplishments but also by the lives we touch and the values we uphold.

On behalf of all Nigerians, I express my profound gratitude to Ambassador Sokoya for his devoted years of service. I celebrate his contributions and honour his memory and the ideals he championed. His legacy will remain a guiding light for generations of public servants.

I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and associates. May they find comfort in knowing that Ambassador Sokoya left an indelible mark on our country and in the hearts of all who knew him.

May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire a more peaceful, just, and united Nigeria.