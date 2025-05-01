Tinubu Pays Tribute To Akinyelure On Birthday

Share

President Bola Tinubu has paid a glowing tribute to the former Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Pius Olu Akinyelure, as he marks another birthday on Friday.

The President lauded Akinyelure—whom he described as his former boss at ExxonMobil—for his contributions to the development of Nigeria.

In a heartfelt message, President Tinubu wrote: “You have lived a remarkable and impactful life as a husband, father, and accomplished administrator. Today, you stand out not just as a fine politician and respected community leader, but also as an eminent figure in our country.

“As a professional with extensive experience in finance and management, you had a rewarding career at ExxonMobil, where our paths first crossed.

“Our relationship blossomed at Mobil, where you were my Executive Director. From a professional work environment where we developed a special bond, we have become brothers, confidants, associates, and trusted allies for over 40 years.

“I cherish our enduring friendship and brotherhood, which has enriched my life through your wisdom, forthrightness, and steadfast counsel.

“Your love for Nigeria is boundless. As a patriot deeply committed to national development, you have embraced the ideals of progressive politics and played pivotal roles in shaping our nation’s future.

“You served as the National Vice Chairman (South-West) of our party, the All Progressives Congress, at a critical and defining moment in its evolution.

“You later served on the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, first as a director and eventually as Chairman.

“Thank you for your leadership at NNPCL, which contributed to several of the achievements recorded by the state-owned oil company over the past decade. On behalf of a grateful nation, I thank you immensely.

“Your wisdom and example as an octogenarian will continue to benefit our country, community, and family.

“I pray that Almighty God will continue to grant you good health, happiness, and many more years of fulfilment. Happy birthday and many happy returns, my dear friend and brother!”

Share