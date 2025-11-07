Tinubu Pays Tribute to Adeniyi At 60

President Bola Tinubu has paid personal tribute to a veteran journalist, Oluse – gun Adeniyi, as he clocks 60. Tinubu wrote: “With great delight, I extend my congratu – lations to you on your 60th birthday today.

“Turning 60 is an important milestone. I join your friends and family to celebrate you on this special day. “As a journalist and one of our nation’s most-read colum – nists, you have set the pace for disciplined conversations and informed commentary.

“You have also remained a significant voice and con – science of many Nigerians through your dispassionate treatises on developments in our nation.

“As spokesman to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, you acquitted your – self well. As chairman of the editorial board of ThisDay newspapers, you have kept to the rubric of the noble profes – sion of journalism.

“I commend your dexter – ity, brilliance, and knack for excellence, clearly evident in the many best-selling books you have authored. You are one of our nation’s prolific chroni – clers, and the fourth estate of the realm is fortunate to have you as an esteemed member.”