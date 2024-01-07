Tinubu Pays N12bn Outstanding Debt To Super Eagles, Others

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday approved the payment of N12 billion, a backlog of various debts owed to the national teams, including the Super Eagles.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, saying the N12bn payment is for members of the national teams, and coaches’ salaries, including allowances and other entitlements running up to 15 months.

The statement reads, “President @officialABAT has approved the payment of N12 billion outstanding backlog for Nigeria’s National teams of various sports, which includes Super Eagles and others.

“The payment entails the clearing of the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months, payments of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national team.

“This is coming at a time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, which is billed to start later this month.”

