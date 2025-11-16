Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit To Shagari Family

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former President Shehu Shagari following the death of his widow, Hajiya Sutura Shagari.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu described her passing as a “great national loss,” noting that she lived a life of humility, service, and dedication.

Hajiya Sutura passed away on Monday, November 10, 2025, after a prolonged illness.

The President prayed for Allah’s mercy upon her soul and for the family’s strength to bear the loss. He also urged Nigerians to pray for peace and unity across the country, emphasizing the need for collective resilience.

Responding on behalf of the family, Capt. Bala Shagari (rtd.), the eldest son of the late former President, thanked President Tinubu for the visit and prayers. He also expressed gratitude to Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu for covering the late Hajiya Sutura’s medical expenses and for his continued support to the family.

Governor Aliyu, who received the delegation, thanked President Tinubu for honouring the family with the condolence visit.