Tinubu: Patronise Local Products To Strengthen Naira

In order to sustain the gains currently being made by the Naira against the US Dollar, President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to patronise made in Nigeria products. This came as Tinubu assured that his government would not slow down on measures put in place to continue to strengthen the naira. He equally disclosed that government projected to save N5 billion quarterly from the ban on unnecessary foreign trips by government officials, just as he said that the new minimum wage would be sustained for a long period of time by the time the local currency is strengthened.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in in press conference at the Presidential Villa yesterday said that “President Bola Tinubu wants to communicate very clearly to our people that there has never been a more important time in our history to actively agree that we will patronise and purchase made in Nigeria products across all value chains across all sectors.

“There is an intentionality that we must have on this issue that we want a strong currency, we want the spending power of our people to go up. We want every Naira and kobo we earn to be more valuable not just here, but when we travel abroad. The way to achieve that is by doing just this.” He continued “In addition to that, His Excellency Mr. President, beyond the appeal to Nigerians to actively and intentionally make that decision every- day to patronize made in Nigeria products and services across the board, he is also wanting to ensure that Nigerians fully understand that the momentum that we are now seeing with respect to the strengthening of our currency is not going to slow down.

The efforts that Mr. President has put in place with collaboration with other agencies of government as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria in dealing decisively with sharp practices on certain cryptocurrency trading platforms, dealing decisively with sharp practices within the parallel market of the foreign exchange ecosystem that these things are now yielding fruit.”

The President equally en- joined the citizens to report incidences of sharp practices in the forex market. The presidential spokesman said that the government would ensure that the nation’s micro, small and medium scale enterprises in the country have what they needed to get through this difficult period. According to him, the President would ensure that the N150 billion loan to be disbursed by the Bank of Industry (BOI) was given to only labour intensive industries across the country.

This, according to him, was to generate and sustain jobs. On savings to be generated by the ban on public officials undertaking unnecessary foreign trips, Ngelale said “the President is doing everything he can to ensure that he steps in to ease the burden on families while also ensuring that he holds the public sector and the federal government of Nigeria accountable to prudent spending, ensuring that we cut down drastically on travel expenditures; ensuring that with the temporary ban that is being put in place from April 1 on all but unnecessary foreign travel, we’re expecting to save over N5 billion per quarter.”

This is going to be one out of several initiatives the President is taking to en- sure that we reduce waste in the public sector in such a way that we can actually steer these needed recurrent resources into the hands of those who are doing im- portant work on behalf of the Nigerian people.