Tinubu Passionate About Protection Of Workforce, Revitalisation Of Economy  – Minister

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was passionate about protecting workers in Nigeria and revitalising the economy.

Onyejeocha who spoke at the Craft Review and Validation workshop on Nigeria’s Country Profile on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the review would help in preventing and mitigating the impact of workplace accidents, injuries, illnesses, dangerous occurrences, disasters and deaths.

She said: “The current leadership of our great nation, led by His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is passionate about the protection of the labour force and the revitalization of the economy for improved well-being of Nigerians.

“The Profile will stimulate effective management of workplace Safety and Health in Nigeria and enhance economic growth of the nation, in line with Priority Three (3) of the Administration’s Development Agenda.

“The Nigerian Government recently ratified ILO Convention 187 on Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health, which aims to promote a preventive safety and health culture at the national level. This is an important step towards ensuring safe working environments nationwide through the activities of the Occupational Safety and Health Department of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“The reviewed profile constitutes an inventory of all the tools and resources available for implementing and managing Occupational Safety and Health in Nigeria and will assist in data acquisition for record and planning purposes, and set national priorities for action and promotion of participatory Occupational Safety and Health.

Director of International Labour Organisation Country Office (ILO-CO), Vanessa Phala, urged Nigeria to explore the opportunity of reviewing the national profile of occupational safety and health to ensure it reflects the reality of the country’s occupational safety and health and also captures current needs or demands of the world of work.

She further said: “It is in this perspective that, the ILO provided its technical and financial support for the review and elaboration of a new national OSH profile which is submitted for your validation during this workshop.

“The validated document, with the recommendations that will emerge from this workshop, will therefore help guide the development of Nigeria’s next national OSH program (2025-2029).”

Representative of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onyeka Chris, maintained that a national OSH profile was critical to having a safer world of work, even as he called for unison in holding government accountable for its actions to promote health and safety in the world of work.

“We call on all of us to continue raising our voices so that we can save our nation not just from injustices in the workplace but in the larger society. Without a fair and equitable nation, we cannot create effective frameworks to make the world of work safer and better.

“We therefore call on all national stakeholders to join us to continue to hold our Government accountable because when there’s equity in Nigeria, there will be greater safety in the world of work.

“We urge therefore all of us as social partners to take the work here today seriously and ensure that the outcome of what will represent our nation’s OSH profile will truly assist all of us in protecting our workplaces and ensuring a healthier and more productive Nigeria.”