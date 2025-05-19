Tinubu Passionate About Kolmani Oil Exploration – Lokpobiri

Share

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu is committed to continuing oil exploration in the Kolmani basin in Bauchi and Gombe states North East.

Lokpobiri made this statement during a groundbreaking ceremony for the permanent site of the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy (BOGAA) over weekend in Alkairi, Bauchi.

The minister disclosed that President Tinubu has approved an additional money for the academy and renewed the Kolmani blocks license.

He emphasized the significance of the academy in providing manpower for the oil and gas industry and commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his vision. Lokpobiri also highlighted the federal government’s commitment to energy security and its support for the project’s objectives.

He called on the people of Bauchi state to support Governor Mohammed and President Tinubu in their efforts to develop the state’s oil and gas resources. He said: “The Federal Government is targeting 2.5 billion berrials and Kolmani is also hoping to contribute to that plan if commence exploration in the area.”

Share