Tinubu, PANDEF Leaders In Closed-Door Meeting In Aso Rock

Share

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PADEF) at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

New Telegraph recalls that PANDEF, established by late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, is the mouthpiece of the traditional rulers, leaders, and stakeholders of the coastal states of the Niger Delta.

At the meeting, President Tinubu asked the gathering to observe a minute’s silence in Clark’s honor.

It is one of a series of meetings between the President and Niger Delta leaders.

READ ALSO

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of PANDEF; King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Co-Chairman, Board of Trustees of PANDEF, Obong Victor Attah made a statement on behalf of the National Chairman, Godknows Igali and President Tinubu reasponded.

Seated for the meeting are Senator Seriake Dickson; Professor Mike Ozakhome; former Cross River State governor, Mr Liyel Imoke; former Rivers Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru; former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Timi Alaibe.

Others are Jaja of Opobo, Professor Dandeson Jaja; Senator Ita Enang; Senator Bassey Henshaw; Mrs Ibim Semenitari, former acting Managing Director of the NDDC; Uche Secondus; Senator Andrew Uchendu; National Coordinator of Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSTCOM, Okareme Maikpobi; Niger Delta activist, Ms Ann-Kio Briggs; spokesman of PANDEF, Chief Obiwevbi Ominimini.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

