Tinubu, Oyetola, Others For YPF Ramadan Lecture

The Yoruba Progressive Forum (YPF), Egbe Omo Yoruba Atata, has announced plans to host a Ramadan lecture on March 3 in Ede, Osun State.

In a statement by National Coordinator Lateef Olalekan, popularly called Asiri Ede, the group said the programme will focus on spiritual reflection and national development. Asiri Ede said President Bola Tinubu will chair the occasion, with his wife, Oluremi, the mother of the day.

Alhaja Suwaibat AbdulLateef is expected to be the guest lecturer, with the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Gboyega Oyetola the special guest of honour.

According to him, Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Khamis Olatunde Badmus, will be the father of the day, with Bola Oyebamiji the chief host.