New Telegraph

March 2, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tinubu, Oyetola, Others…

Tinubu, Oyetola, Others For YPF Ramadan Lecture

The Yoruba Progressive Forum (YPF), Egbe Omo Yoruba Atata, has announced plans to host a Ramadan lecture on March 3 in Ede, Osun State.

In a statement by National Coordinator Lateef Olalekan, popularly called Asiri Ede, the group said the programme will focus on spiritual reflection and national development. Asiri Ede said President Bola Tinubu will chair the occasion, with his wife, Oluremi, the mother of the day.

Alhaja Suwaibat AbdulLateef is expected to be the guest lecturer, with the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Gboyega Oyetola the special guest of honour.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

According to him, Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Khamis Olatunde Badmus, will be the father of the day, with Bola Oyebamiji the chief host.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

2027: Ondo APC Backs INEC’s New Timetable, Attacks ADC
Read Next

Hamzat Urges Nigerians To Embrace Ramadan Teachings, Shun Discrimination