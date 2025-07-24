Tinubu/Oyebanji’s Endorsements Evident Of Transformative Leadership – Aluko

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Aluko, has declared that the wide acceptance and endorsements being received by President Bola Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji are clear testaments to the impactful and transformative leadership they have provided.

Aluko, who serves as Chairman of the State Endorsement Committee for President Tinubu, Governor Oyebanji, and Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye, ahead of their reelection bids in 2027 and 2026 respectively, stated that the high-profile gathering of supporters is expected to attract not just APC members but also non-partisan individuals across the state.

Describing the ongoing wave of endorsements as a rally of support that transcends party lines, Aluko said it represents a “people-driven affirmation” of good governance and a united call for continued progress at both the federal and state levels.

Speaking on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, Aluko applauded President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said has brought bold economic reforms, decentralization of power, and inclusive development across Nigeria.

He announced that the statewide endorsement rally is scheduled for Monday, July 28, 2025, at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti. Thousands of participants are expected from all 16 local government areas of the state.

The former deputy governor cited President Tinubu’s support for state-led initiatives, youth empowerment, and the growth of the digital economy as examples of federal backing that have significantly benefited Ekiti State.

He also commended Governor Oyebanji and his deputy for what he described as outstanding stewardship, pointing to achievements in road construction, rural electrification, education, healthcare, and job creation.

Aluko expressed confidence in the governor’s leadership, describing Oyebanji’s administration as one committed to inclusive development. According to him, the governor’s selfless approach to governance has built trust across communities, youth organizations, professional bodies, and traditional institutions.

He noted that several stakeholders across the state, including trade unions, youth groups, market women, and political organizations, have been mobilized for a hitch-free event.

To ensure public safety, Aluko confirmed that there is collaboration with emergency medical teams, public health officials, and security agencies including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for effective crowd management and protection of lives and property.

He emphasized that the event is not merely ceremonial, but a deliberate effort to reinforce the bond between leadership and the people, while promoting a governance model centered on transparency, inclusion, and development.

Calling for public cooperation, Aluko urged all participants to maintain order, obey security directives, and uphold Ekiti’s long-standing tradition of peaceful civic engagement.

“This event is not just an endorsement, but a people-driven affirmation of the transformative leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji,” Aluko said.

“It is a confirmation of endorsements cutting across all strata, a unification of the wish of the Ekiti people and beyond, to unite behind a common vision for continued progress.”

He described the rally as a defining moment in Ekiti’s political journey, a time to reaffirm collective commitment, express gratitude, and celebrate the enduring partnership between leadership and the citizenry.

“As we come together in unity and purpose, we must begin by acknowledging the exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication of President Tinubu to Nigeria’s progress and to the upliftment of all federating units, particularly Ekiti State.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, we have witnessed bold economic reforms, decentralization of power, renewed energy in infrastructural development, and an intentional drive toward innovation and inclusion.

“We equally celebrate the sterling achievements of our own Governor, His Excellency, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji. In less than three years, he has shown uncommon focus, humility, and effectiveness in governance.

“From road construction and rural electrification to investments in education, healthcare, and job creation, Ekiti has experienced tremendous progress across the six key development pillars of his administration.

“The BAO administration’s consultative and people-first approach has solidified broad-based trust across communities, youth groups, professionals, and traditional rulers. The Endorsement Programme is a citizen-led initiative to acknowledge these achievements and reaffirm our support for continuity and good governance,” Aluko concluded.