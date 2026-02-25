Tinubu: Over N98bn Disbursed For Primary Healthcare In 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that over N98 billion was disbursed last year to strengthen primary healthcare delivery across Nigeria, marking one of the largest single-year investments in grassroots health services in recent times.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Health Convention and Roundtable 1.0 in Abuja on Wednesday, President Tinubu said the funds were released through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to support operational expenses in more than 8,300 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) nationwide.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the President said the disbursement was part of the administration’s broader push to reposition the health sector as a cornerstone of national development.

According to Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in a release, Tinubu explained that the financial injection has supported the ongoing revitalisation of PHCs, with 2,565 centres already upgraded and another 1,456 currently undergoing rehabilitation.

He said the upgraded facilities now provide 24-hour services, staffed with trained health workers, and equipped with essential medicines, basic medical equipment, as well as stable power and water supply.

He further revealed that the funding framework was being expanded to accommodate an additional 5,212 facilities, which would bring the total number of benefitting primary healthcare centres to over 13,500 across the country. The move was expected to deepen access to quality healthcare, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

“We have strengthened the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and consistently disbursed the quarterly allocation to primary health care centres, with over N98billion disbursed to support operational expenses for over 8,300 Primary Health Care facilities last year.

Also, we are expanding this very critical sustainable domestic financing mechanism to an additional 5,212 primary health care centres to reach a total of over 13,500 facilities. We have expanded health insurance coverage and provided it to over 10 million vulnerable individuals.

“In 2023, I tasked the Minister of Health with retraining 120,000 primary health care workers within 4 years. This is to empower them to deliver quality health care services to our people and also, to enable them compete with their counterparts across the world.

“In just two years, over 78,000 frontline health workers have been trained. These include doctors, nurses, midwives, CHEWs, and JCHEWs”.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to comprehensive health sector reform, declaring that quality healthcare delivery remains a central pillar of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu described the health sector as fundamental to national productivity, security, economic growth and human dignity, stressing that “a country cannot be prosperous if its citizens are unhealthy.”

The President further highlighted progress under the Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII), which he said was tracking pregnant women in 172 high-burden local government areas.

He said more than 100,000 pregnant women have been linked to health facilities for antenatal, delivery and postnatal services, with free emergency maternal and newborn care provided in supported facilities.

Tinubu also spoke on efforts to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported medicines through the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Health Care Value Chain (PVAC).

He said the initiative was incentivising local pharmaceutical manufacturing, strengthening regulatory capacity and promoting the backward integration of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Calling on the All Progressives Congress’ governors and legislators to align with federal reforms, the President urged states to increase health budget allocations toward the 15 per cent Abuja Declarat