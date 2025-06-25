Tinubu, Others To Attend Afreximbank’s Annual Meetings In Abuja

Share

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, is among several African Heads of States, Caribbean and global business leaders, expected to gather in Abuja, this week for the 32nd Annual Meetings of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

The meeting will also bring together top business executives, as well as an influential coalition of global, African, and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders in Abuja, from June 25–27, 2025.

According to a press release, this high-level forum will focus on advancing trade, investment, and innovation across the continent, with Heads of State, Prime Ministers, top business executives, academics and acclaimed academics confirmed to speak.

The statement said: “Afreximbank’s 32nd Annual Meetings (AAM2025) in Abuja are expected to deliver strong economic benefits, both in the short and long term.

The main anticipated impacts include the trade and investment mobilisation, policy and institutional advancement and strengthening South-South cooperation and trade flows.

“Held under the theme “Building the Future on Decades of Resilience”, AAM2025 will focus on accelerating trade opportunities, driving investment, and fostering innovation.”

Other confirmed dignitaries for the event, are former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and Ambassador Albert Muchanga, African Union Commissioner for Economic Development, Tourism, Trade, Industry & Mining.

They will be joined by ministers, central bank governors, investors, and industry leaders from Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond.

Also, the Annual Meeting will bring together Africa’s foremost business innovation leaders such as Aliko Dangote, President & CEO of Dangote Group and Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings.

The speaker lineup includes Professor Ghulam Mufti of King’s College London, former Prime Minister of Jamaica P.J. Patterson, and other influential figures.

AAM2025 is also expected to facilitate significant trade and investment deals, including Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and publicprivate partnerships.

The meetings are expected to catalyse billions of dollars in funding over the next 5–10 years for key strategic sectors.

According to Afreximbank, bringing together heads of state, ministers, leaders of trade institutions, policymakers and the private sector, the meetings will advance regional dialogue on several priorities.

The bank said these discussions aim to reduce business costs, improve trade infrastructure, and deepen regional economic integration. “With world-renowned economists, scholars, and entrepreneurs participating, AAM2025 will shape thought leadership on Africa’s development path”, It added.

