Tinubu, Others At National Arcade To Honour Fallen Heroes 

President Bola Tinubu on Monday led other senior government officials to the National Arcade, Abuja, to commemorate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

On arrival, Tinubu, as the Special Guest of honour, took his place at the Dias for the National Salute.

He subsequently conducted an inspection of the 120-member Guards of Honour, accompanied by the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Adebisi Onasanya.

This marked a historic moment for the President as it was the first time he reviewed the parade at the National Arcade in his official capacity as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, following his election victory and swearing-in ceremony on May 29, 2023.

The pre-wreath laying ceremony climaxed with the Last Post, a solemn tribute from the firing party, honouring the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in the service of Nigeria.

Heartfelt prayers, led by military Chaplains and Imam, were offered for peace and stability of the nation, soldiers on the frontlines, political leaders, and commanders at various levels engaged in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

A minute of silence followed, paying homage to these heroes, while the wreath-laying commenced with the sounding of an artillery gun salute.

The firing party and the dignitaries, including Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, and other notable dignitaries, moved in slow time towards the Cenotaph.

The President laid the wreath setting the tone for others to follow.

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Nigeria, Ambassador of Cameroon, Salaheddine Abbas Ibrahim, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, also paid their respects by laying wreaths.

The National Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Maj.-Gen Abdul-Malik Jibril (Retired) , along with Veronica Aloko, Widow of Rear Admiral S.O Aloko, Former Commandant, National War College, added to the solemnity of the occasion by participating in the wreath-laying ceremony.

Post-wreath laying, the President signed the AFRD anniversary register and released white pigeons, symbolizing peace, before receiving the National Salute upon departure.

The parade and wreath laying ceremony is the culmination of the 2024 AFRD celebration, which commenced on October 25, 2023, with the launch of the emblem by President Tinubu.

During this event, the President announced the approval of N18 billion for the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements for families of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces.