Tinubu, Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, Alake, Soyinka, Others Lead Tributes For Doyin Abiola

It was an evening of glowing testimonies, solemn reflections, and deep gratitude to a woman who broke barriers and inspired generations. At the Night of Tributes held on Tuesday in honour of Dr. Hamidat Doyinsola Abiola, Nigeria’s first female newspaper editor and former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the defunct Concord Group of Newspapers, the consensus was clear: her life was a beacon of courage, excellence, and service to nation. Abiola, widow of the late Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election passed away on August 5 at the age of 82.

President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, alongside others, described the late journalist as “a woman of substance, strength, and extraordinary vision” who shattered glass ceilings with quiet dignity.

In his goodwill message, President Tinubu hailed her as “an Amazon and icon of Nigerian journalism,” while former Ghanaian President Similarly, Osinbajo, who shared pictures of the event, wrote: “A celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Doyin Abiola, a beloved aunty, courageous patriot, and tireless fighter for democracy and the rule of law, was held yesterday in Lagos.

Osinbajo said: “We pray for God’s abiding comfort for her daughter, Doyinsola Abiola Tobun, her husband, Bamise Tobun, their children, and the entire Abiola family.” In his remarks, SanwoOlu said: “She redefined possibilities for women in Nigeria, inspiring generations to believe no dream was beyond their reach.

“As the first female editor of a national newspaper in Nigeria, her intellect, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to truth left an indelible mark on the media landscape and on the nation at large.” Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, called her “a phenomenon who redefined possibilities for women in Nigerian media.”