Tinubu, Osinbajo Meet At African Energy Summit In Tanzania

During the Mission 300 African Energy Summit held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the Former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The encounter between the two Nigerian leaders marks a significant moment at the high-profile summit, which brought together key stakeholders to address Africa’s energy future.

President Tinubu, who arrived at the summit venue earlier, was warmly welcomed by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare on Monday said the President’s goal in Tanzania is to ensure energy security, affordability and sustainability.

“He’s not here just for the fun of it. Mr President will announce a dynamic, compact initiative coming from Nigeria that will help push this agenda forward,” Dare told journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

“We’ve also seen the efforts made for solar, clean energy under this same President,” he added.

However, the meeting between President Tinubu and Osinbajo highlights a shared commitment to advancing Nigeria’s role in the global energy sector.

The Mission 300 African Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam continues to draw attention as it reflects the critical role of African nations in addressing global energy challenges.

