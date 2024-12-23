New Telegraph

December 23, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 23, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Stampedes: Tinubu Breaks…

Stampedes: Tinubu Breaks Silence, Says Organizers Accountable For Multiple Death

2025 Budget Will Reduce Inflation To 15% - Tinubu

Following the recent tragic stampedes that claimed many lives in Oyo, Abuja, and Anambra, President Bola Tinubu on Monday said the incident was a grave error on the part of the organizers.

Speaking during his first Presidential Media Chat in his residence in Lagos, the Nigerian leader disclosed that he has been giving to the less privileged at Bourdillon for the past 25 years, and has never experienced a stampede.

READ ALSO

President Tinubu said, “I see this as a very grave error on the part of the organizers

“Condolences to those who lost a family member, it is good to give.

“I have been giving out foodstuff, commodities etc in Bourdillon. If you know you don’t have enough to give do not publicize it.”

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Nigerian Carrier Granted Gambia’s 5th Freedom Right To Deepen SAATM
Read Next

Assessing FG’s Strategies To Improve Crude Oil Production
Share
Copy Link
×