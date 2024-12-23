Share

Following the recent tragic stampedes that claimed many lives in Oyo, Abuja, and Anambra, President Bola Tinubu on Monday said the incident was a grave error on the part of the organizers.

Speaking during his first Presidential Media Chat in his residence in Lagos, the Nigerian leader disclosed that he has been giving to the less privileged at Bourdillon for the past 25 years, and has never experienced a stampede.

President Tinubu said, “I see this as a very grave error on the part of the organizers

“Condolences to those who lost a family member, it is good to give.

“I have been giving out foodstuff, commodities etc in Bourdillon. If you know you don’t have enough to give do not publicize it.”

