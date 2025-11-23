Tinubu Orders Withdrawal Of Police From VIP Security

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of police officers currently assigned to protect Very Important Persons (VIPs) across Nigeria, redirecting them to focus on core policing duties and enhancing security in communities nationwide.

The directive was issued during a high-level security meeting on Sunday in Abuja, attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Tosin Adeola Ajayi.

Under the new arrangement, VIPs seeking police protection will now request personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

READ ALSO:

This move according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy aims to free up police officers to strengthen law enforcement, especially in remote areas where low manpower has historically hindered effective policing.

Tinubu emphasized that the decision is part of his broader strategy to address Nigeria’s escalating security challenges by boosting police presence in all communities.

He also approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers and instructed the federal government to collaborate with state governments to upgrade police training facilities nationwide.

“The redirection of police officers from VIP protection to community policing will enhance the safety of citizens across the country.”