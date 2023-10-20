Tinubu Orders Withdrawal of FERMA Chair’s Nomination

Following public outcries against the appointment of 24-year-old Imam Kashim Imam as the Chairman of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate withdrawal of his nomination.

Imam’s appointment was criticised publicly on the grounds that he lacked the requisite experience to head the multi-million naira government agency.

According to a release by the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s withdrawal of the above-mentioned nomination was directed with immediate effect.

All other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA were not affected by this directive.