Tinubu Orders State Burial For Lagbaja

A delegation from the Nigerian Army, led by Maj-Gen. Kamal Yusuf, announced yesterday that President Bola Tinubu has ordered a state burial for the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja.

The announcement was made during a condolence visit to the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan, at his palace in Osun State.

During the visit, Yusuf, who was a classmate of the late Lagbaja at the Nigerian Defence Academy, reminisced about their early days together, recalling how they travelled by train from Osogbo to Kaduna to begin their military journey.

He described Lagbaja as a dedicated officer who led from the front, noting that the late General’s commitment to duty earned him steady promotions throughout his career, culminating in his appointment as Chief of Army Staff.

“Our visit here is to express our condolences and inform you of the burial plans. President Tinubu has directed that Lieutenant General Lagbaja be given a state burial, which means he will be laid to rest at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, where national heroes are honoured,” Yusuf said.

He added that arrangements have been made to ensure that family members who wish to attend the burial would be accommodated.

Earlier, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, received the Army delegation at the Osun Government Secretariat in Abere. Commending Tinubu’s decision for a state burial, Adeleke described Lagbaja as “a bright star of Osun and Nigeria dimmed too early.

