Tinubu Orders Slash In Entourages On Local, Int!’l Travels For Self, VP, Others

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a slash in the number of his entourages and that of his Vice and First Lady for local and international travels.

Those on the entourage of Ministers and other heads of agencies have equally been slashed to reflect the nation’s economic realities and reduce the cost of governance.

This was disclosed in a briefing by the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale today.

According to him, the purpose of the reduction of the entourage was to slash estacodes being paid to the officials by 60 percent to curve wastages.

On international travels, Ngelale said officials in the President’s entourage would now be limited to 20; Vice President, 5 and those on the First Lady, 5.

Officials to travel with ministers on international travels have been reduced to four while those to accompany heads of government agencies have been slashed to two.

On local trips, the President reduced the entourage to 25 persons, the Vice President, 15, and the First Lady, 10.

The President has also cancelled the presence of a huge security presence in his entourage from Abuja on local trips

He has opted to use local security in his host states in order to bring down the estacodes paid to a huge number of security that always follow his convoy from the Presidency.

The President equally warned that whoever flouts this directive would be sanctioned.

Ngelale disclosed that circulars have been issued on this directive to all ministries and agencies by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) for immediate compliance.

