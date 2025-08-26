Tinubu Orders Six-Month Ban On Raw Shea Nut Export

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an immediate six-month suspension on the export of raw shea nuts in a bid to curb informal trade, boost processing capacity, capture greater export value, and stabilize Nigeria’s shea industry.

The temporary ban is expected to strengthen the nation’s shea value chain and generate an estimated $300 million annually in the short term.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, announced the directive on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Details later…