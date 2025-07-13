Following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari who passed away in London, President Bola Tinubu has announced the death of his predecessor.

In an official State House statement issued on Sunday through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Buhari died at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

President Tinubu described the former Nigerian leader as a patriot whose leadership shaped the nation’s democratic and military history.

Tinubu has spoken with the widow of the late president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, offering heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

In a directive demonstrating the administration’s high regard for the late leader, President Tinubu has ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the United Kingdom immediately to accompany President Buhari’s remains back to Nigeria.

He also announced that the Nigerian national flag will fly at half-mast across the country as a mark of respect.

Muhammadu Buhari, aged 82, was first Nigeria’s Head of State from January 1984 to August 1985 during military rule and returned to power as a democratically elected president in 2015.

He became the first opposition candidate in Nigeria’s history to unseat an incumbent and went on to serve two terms, leaving office in 2023.

Known for his stance on anti-corruption, national security, and agricultural development, Buhari’s legacy remains a significant chapter in Nigeria’s political history.

Funeral arrangements and national mourning protocols are expected to be announced in the coming hours.