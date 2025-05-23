Tinubu Orders Security Agencies To End Insecurity Before December

Share

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu has issued a clear directive to Nigeria’s security agencies to decisively end the country’s security challenges by December 2025.

The minister made this disclosure during an interview for an upcoming State House documentary commemorating President Tinubu’s second year in office.

According to a statement released by Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the Defence Minister highlighted significant military gains and renewed momentum in the fight against insecurity.

“For the first time in years, Nigerians can travel the Birnin Gwari to Kaduna road even at midnight. That’s progress,” Badaru stated.

“Zaria to Funtua to Gusau is now peaceful, and the Abuja-Kaduna road has been largely secured.”

Badaru affirmed that President Tinubu has tasked the armed forces with a definitive timeline to end insecurity: “End insecurity decisively and do it fast before the end of 2025.”

The minister cited a range of ongoing operations, including Operation Fasan Yama, which he said are yielding measurable results across several conflict zones.

He reported that since the beginning of the administration, security forces have neutralized 13,543 terrorists and bandits, arrested 17,500 suspects, rescued 9,821 hostages, and accepted the surrender of over 24,000 insurgents.

“These aren’t just statistics — these are lives saved, villages reclaimed, and communities restored,” he emphasized.

Badaru pointed to a growing return to normalcy in previously troubled regions, particularly in the Northeast and Northwest, where markets have reopened, agricultural activities have resumed, and inter-communal trust is being rebuilt.

He also disclosed that President Tinubu approved ₦18 billion to clear insurance arrears for military personnel as part of broader efforts to boost troop welfare and morale.

“We’ve doubled troop ration allowances from ₦1,500 to ₦3,000. Life insurance now covers all soldiers, and I’ve personally visited frontline bases to hear their concerns and lift their spirits,” he said.

On military modernization, Badaru asserted that the Tinubu administration has significantly upgraded the country’s defence capabilities.

“President Tinubu has not turned down a single request for equipment. We now have attack helicopters, UAVs, MRAPs, APCs, and top-tier weaponry. Our armed forces are better equipped than ever.”

The minister described the recently passed Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Bill as a strategic shift toward domestic defence production. “We’ve signed over 100 local and international defence partnerships. We’re already producing ammunition locally. Two MRAPs assembled in Nigeria are parked right outside this office. This is the beginning of true defence independence,” he said.

In the South-South region, Badaru noted a sharp decline in pipeline vandalism and oil theft, with daily crude oil production rising from 1.4 million barrels to nearly 1.8 million. “We’ve arrested six ships, destroyed 2,000 illegal refineries, and dismantled over 5,000 crude oil storage pits,” he revealed.

Looking ahead, Badaru reaffirmed the administration’s resolve: “This President is not making empty promises. He’s building institutions, morale, partnerships, and the firepower to secure Nigeria. We are not relenting. The goal is total victory over insecurity by the end of 2025, and we are on track.”

He urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and united.

“Change doesn’t happen overnight, but the foundations are being laid. Even neutral observers acknowledge our progress. The President’s commitment to securing Nigeria is unwavering.”

