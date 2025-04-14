Tinubu Orders Probe Of Plateau Crisis 

Share

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the recurring communal crisis in Plateau State, with a view to identifying and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He also charged the Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to summon the necessary political will to address the root causes of the crisis and establish lasting peace in the State.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President expressed profound sorrow over the recent bloodshed in Plateau, a tragedy that claimed over 40 lives.

He strongly condemned the violence and extended his sympathies to the governor, the State government, and the people of the State.

In his appeal for harmony, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of love and unity beyond religious and ethnic boundaries.

He urged community, spiritual, and political leaders within and outside the State to work together to end the cycle of retaliatory attacks that have made life unbearable for affected communities.

“The ongoing violence between communities in Plateau State, rooted in misunderstandings between different ethnic and religious groups, must cease,” the President said.

“I have instructed security agencies to thoroughly investigate this crisis and identify those responsible for orchestrating these violent acts. We cannot allow this devastation and the tit-for-tat attacks to continue. Enough is enough.

“Beyond dealing with the criminal elements behind these incessant killings, the political leadership in Plateau State, led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, must address the root cause of this age-long problem. These issues have persisted for more than two decades.

“We can no longer ignore the underlying factors. It is time to tackle them fairly and find a lasting solution. I have discussed these problems with the governor over time and offered suggestions for lasting peace.

“The Federal Government remains committed to supporting Governor Mutfwang and the Plateau State government in promoting dialogue, fostering social cohesion, and ensuring accountability which are crucial steps toward permanently resolving the conflict in Plateau.”

