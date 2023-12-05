Tinubu Orders Probe Of Kaduna Bombing Mishap

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation into the recent bomb mishap in a village at Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a press release issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President sympathized with the families of victims, the people, and the government of Kaduna State over the unfortunate mishap.

Tinubu described the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives.

He directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and called for calm while the authorities looked diligently into the mishap.

The President also directed swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.