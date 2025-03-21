Tinubu Orders Probe Of Abuja Tanker Explosion, Sympathises With Victims

Share

President Bola Tinubu has directed a thorough investigation into the tanker explosion that resulted in multiple accidents and loss of lives in Karu, Abuja, on Wednesday night.

The President condoled with family members who lost loved ones in the inferno, which happened at the peak hour.

According to astatement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President ordered priority treatment of the injured in various medical facilities in the capital city.

He directed security agencies, particularly those concerned with road safety, to pay closer attention to traffic around the capital city’s entry and exit points.

Tinubu prayed for the souls of the departed and the grace of the Almighty God to comfort families that have lost their loved ones.

