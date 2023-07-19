New Telegraph

July 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tinubu orders probe…

Tinubu orders probe of 2yr-old’s killing by NDLEA in Delta

President Bola Tinubu yesterday ordered a probe into the killing of two-year-old boy Ivan Omhonrina by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Okpanam, Delta State, saying “that incident is unacceptable”. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy Dele Alake, he said the culprits must be made to face the wrath of the law.

Tinubu said: “We must unravel those who foisted agony on the Omhonrinas and ensure they are brought to justice. “I mourn the death of little Ivan Omhonrina and sympathise with his parents for the painful experience of losing an innocent child in a most tragic manner. “Ivan did not deserve to die that way. We must ensure the incident did not end like that and that what happened to Ivan does not happen to any other person again. “I also pray for the quick recovery of Eronmonsele, who was reportedly injured in that unfortunate event. “That incident is unacceptable. We must unravel those who foisted agony on the Omhonrinas and ensure they are brought to justice.”

Post Views: 13

Read Previous

Reps to Security Agencies: Stop destruction of vessels with stolen oil
Read Next

Subsidy Palliative: Tinubu orders review of proposed N8,000 cash transfe