In a strategic move to reassure Nigerians of his economic policy, President Bola Tinubu has directed all ministers to appear periodically before the media to provide updates on their activities and policies.

President Tinubu who spoke through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday said the ministerial press briefings are part of efforts to promote transparency and accountability in governance.

The minister noted that other ministers would also take turns weekly to address Nigerians as part of the ongoing ministerial press briefings, New Telegraph reports.

According to Idris, the briefings will serve as a platform for ministers to directly engage with Nigerians, highlight key developments in their respective ministries, and address public concerns.

The ministerial press briefings come ahead of the second anniversary of Tinubu’s administration, reinforcing the government’s commitment to keeping citizens informed about its programme and policies.

