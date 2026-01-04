Tinubu Orders Military, Police, DSS To Hunt Down Terrorists Behind Kasuwan Daji Attack

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to track down and apprehend the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack on Kasuwan Daji community in Niger State.

The President also ordered security agencies to urgently rescue all abducted victims, including women and children.

Tinubu issued the directives on Sunday following reports of the killing of villagers in Niger State by terrorists suspected to be fleeing from Sokoto and Zamfara States after the United States airstrike on Christmas Eve.

He strongly condemned the attack on Kasuwan Daji and the abduction of residents, describing the incident as a grave affront to national security.

The President extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Niger State.

“These terrorists have tested the resolve of our country and its people. They must face the full consequences of their criminal actions. No matter who they are or what their intent is, they must be hunted down. They, and all those who aid, abet, or enable them in any form, will be caught and brought to justice,” Tinubu declared.

He assured residents of Niger State that security agencies have been mandated to intensify operations around vulnerable communities, particularly areas close to forests known to serve as hideouts for criminal elements.

The President urged Nigerians to remain united and resolute in the face of the tragedy, warning against divisive rhetoric that could undermine national cohesion and security.

“These times demand our humanity. We must stand together as one people and confront these monsters in unison. United, we can and must defeat them, deny them any sanctuary, and reclaim peace and security for our communities,” Tinubu said.