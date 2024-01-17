Tinubu Orders Manhunt Of Abuja Kidnappers, Informants – Wike

…Confirms Bandits relocating from Northeast

…Vows To make Abuja hotter for kidnappers

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a massive manhunt of both kidnappers and their informants, as a measure to end the protracted kidnapping and killings of innocent residents.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike during a town hall meeting at Bwari, one of the most hit areas by the kidnappers.

The Minister stated that the planned frontal attacks that would be launched, wouldn’t be targeted only at the kidnappers, but also their informants.

Wike who said that with the Presidential directive, security operatives would make Abuja hot for the criminals, also confirmed that bandits and kidnappers have been relocating to Abuja from the Northeast.

According to him, security agencies have been provided with everything required, to upscale onslaught against the criminals in all their hideouts.

“Security is one of the key priorities of Mr. President’s administration. Yesterday, Mr President summoned a high-level security meeting, which includes all the Service Chiefs, the Minister of Defence, and my humble self, because of recent attacks, particularly in Bwari. And so, currently, it is one of the key priorities, that Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda will want to face squarely.

” It is no longer going to be business as usual. Everything has to be done to protect lives and property. Without protection of lives and property, then we have no business in government. My coming here today is to assure you that we are very serious. All those criminals, bandits, enough is enough.

” We will do everything in our power to make sure that we will not allow this to happen again. That is why just this morning, Mr. President has given me approval, to provide everything required to the security agencies. And just like what Etsu-Bwari and Sarkin-Bwari said, it is not by merely talking, we are serious.

” Security agencies will not have any reason to say that they are not equipped; we will provide everything required. I know how big Bwari is, I know that you have boundaries with three states: Niger State, Kaduna State and Nasarawa State. I know because these bandits were chased away from the Northeast, so they are making their way here, we will make it hot for them”, he said.