Tinubu Orders Manhunt For Killers Of Hunters In Edo

Share

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the brutal killing of traveling hunters who were intercepted by local vigilantes in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Expressing shock over the tragic incident, President Tinubu directed security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant authorities, to launch a swift and comprehensive manhunt to apprehend those responsible for the heinous act.

In a statement released on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President reassured the victims’ families of justice, emphasizing that no criminal act would go unpunished under his administration.

READ ALSO:

“The President commiserates with the families of the victims and assures them that criminals will not be allowed to shed the blood of innocent Nigerians in vain,” the statement read.

President Tinubu reiterated that “jungle justice has no place in Nigeria,” stressing that every Nigerian has the constitutional right to move freely within the country without fear of harassment or violence.

Acknowledging the quick intervention of the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, and community leaders in Uromi, Tinubu praised their efforts in preventing the escalation of unrest in the area.

His directive comes amid growing concerns over rising insecurity and unlawful killings across the country.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that law enforcement agencies bring the perpetrators to justice while strengthening national security measures.

Security operatives have reportedly commenced an investigation to track down those involved in the killings.

Authorities are urging residents with useful information to assist in the probe as efforts intensify to restore peace and prevent further acts of violence.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

