Tinubu Orders Mandatory Health Insurance For All MDAs

President Bola Tinubu has directed the full implementation of mandatory health insurance coverage across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in line with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act, 2022.

The directive, issued through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), mandates all federal MDAs to immediately enroll their employees in NHIA health insurance plans while allowing optional supplementary private coverage.

Tinubu emphasized that the move is aimed at expanding access to affordable healthcare, reducing out-of-pocket health expenditures, and improving accountability across public and private engagements.

He also called for constructive engagement with the private sector to ensure businesses are not overburdened by compliance requirements.

The directive outlines new compliance measures that will shape the operations of MDAs and private sector interactions with government institutions.

All MDAs are required to register their staff under the NHIA’s health insurance scheme, with an option for additional private coverage.

Also, entities seeking to participate in government procurement must now present a valid NHIA Health Insurance Certificate as proof of compliance before qualifying for contracts.

Similarly, applicants seeking or renewing licenses, permits, and other official approvals from MDAs must provide a certificate demonstrating adherence to the NHIA’s requirements.

The NHIA is expected to create a digital platform for certificate verification, ensuring transparency and preventing the submission of forged documents.

MDAs will also be required to develop internal procedures to verify the authenticity of submitted certificates and ensure consistent compliance monitoring in partnership with the NHIA.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, this directive will enhance Nigeria’s health sector reforms and strengthen implementation of the NHIA Act, which makes health insurance coverage compulsory for all Nigerians.

Despite the Act’s passage in 2022, national health insurance coverage in Nigeria remains alarmingly low. The new directive is expected to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage, improve worker welfare, and ensure that government contracts and services are awarded only to compliant entities.