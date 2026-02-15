Tinubu Orders Investigation Into Kano Market Fire

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the devastating fire outbreak at Kano’s Singer Market.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President commiserated with traders and the people of Kano State over the dire incident, which started on Saturday evening and raged into Sunday morning, causing significant damage to the food market.

Tinubu, who had earlier reached out to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to obtain a situation report on the fire, described the incident as tragic.

He was particularly alarmed that the latest incident came less than two weeks after another fire destroyed dozens of shops and property at the same market.

Tinubu directed a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the market fires, which often leave traders in despair.