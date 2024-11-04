Tinubu Orders Investigation Into Detention, Arraignment Of Minors Over #EndBadGovernance Protest

Share

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation into the arrest, detention and arraignment of some minors arrested by the Police over their involvement in the #EndBadGovernace protest a few months ago.

This was made known in Monday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris who briefed State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister said the President ordered that security officials found culpable in the mishandling of the minors during their arrest, detention and arraignment should be made to face the consequences of their actions.

He also disclosed that the President directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction should see to the welfare of the minors and ensure their safe return to their families.

He equally directed the setting up of an administrative panel to investigate the circumstances leading to the arrest if the minors.

Recall that some minors were arraigned in the court recently where four of them collapsed in an Abuja court.

