Tinubu Orders Intensified Search, Rescue Of Victims Of P’Harcourt Helicopter Crash

Share

President Bola Tinubu has directed an intensification of search and rescue for passengers of the ill-fated helicopter that crashed into the Atlantic near Bonny Finima on Thursday in Port-Harcourt.

This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Bato Onanuga Kate on Thursday, October 24.

The helicopter, operated by East Winds Aviation and registered as 5NBQG, was hired by NNPC Limited to ferry some contract staff to the NNPC facility FPSO—NUIMS ANTAN.

Tinubu urged military officers involved in various operations in the zone to join the rescue mission and provide all necessary support to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and other relevant agencies.

He condoled with the Board and staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and the families of all those who were confirmed to have passed away in the accident.

Tinubu fervently prayed that the Almighty God would grant eternal rest to the three departed souls and comfort their families.

Share

Please follow and like us: