Tinubu Orders Immediate Restoration Of Power In Northern States

In response to a severe blackout affecting the Northern Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate restoration of electricity across the impacted states.

President Tinubu who spoke on Monday in reaction to the vandalisation of the Shiroro power station in Kaduna State expressed concern over the disruption, which has significantly hindered social and economic activities.

Finding a lasting solution, the President summoned the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to expedite efforts to end the power outage.

The blackout reportedly resulted from vandalism and intentional destruction of critical power infrastructure, including the Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines.

During a briefing from the Power Minister, Adelabu on the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN) repair progress, Tinubu emphasized the need for a long-term solution to safeguard Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.

To protect engineers working to restore power, the President has instructed the National Security Adviser to coordinate with the Army and Air Force to deploy security personnel, including aerial support, to secure the repair sites.

The President also urged traditional rulers and community leaders to collaborate with security agencies to prevent further sabotage of public assets.

“The government will no longer tolerate deliberate acts of sabotage and destruction of public utilities,”Tinubu warned.

He also stressed the importance of protecting essential infrastructure for the well-being and economic stability of the nation.

