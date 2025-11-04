Tinubu Orders Immediate Resolution Of Doctors’ Strike

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to ensure that members of the striking Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to resume work immediately.

The directive was disclosed by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, during a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, following the total and indefinite strike declared by NARD last Saturday. Speaking at the briefing, Salako said: “I would like to update Nigerians on the challenges around the ongoing strike action by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors.

First, on behalf of myself and the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate, and all the top management staff of the ministry, we would like to express our regrets and unconditional apology to Nigerians, especially those who needed to access healthcare in the last 48 hours, but could not do it as a result of the strike action by NARD.

“I want to use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that Mr President has expressly directed that we do everything possible and legitimate to ensure that the resident doctors are brought back to their duty posts as soon as possible.” The minister explained that the government had been engaging the leadership of NARD to resolve the issues behind their industrial action.