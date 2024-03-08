Tinubu Orders Immediate Rescue Of Borno, Kaduna Kidnapped Victims

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the heinous abduction of vulnerable victims, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno and students in Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Following the incident, the President has directed security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the victims and ensure that justice is served against the perpetrators of these abominable acts.

“I have received a briefing from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued.

READ ALSO:

Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered,” President Tinubu said.

The President sympathized with the families of the victims, assuring them that they would soon be reunited with their loved ones.