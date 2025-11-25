Tinubu Orders Forest Cordon In Kwara, Niger, Kebbi For Air, Land Raids On Bandits

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to cordon off forests in Kwara, Niger, and Kebbi states to facilitate coordinated air and land raids aimed at flushing out bandits and kidnappers from their hideouts.

The Presidential spokesman, Sunday Dare, said the directive is intended to intensify operations against criminals and ensure their swift apprehension.

He also called on local communities in these regions to provide timely intelligence to security agencies to aid the ongoing efforts.

The announcement follows a series of recent attacks: bandits abducted 11 people in Kwara on Tuesday, while security forces rescued 38 church worshippers kidnapped in Eruku. More than 200 school children remain in captivity in Niger State, with an additional 24 students yet to be rescued from a school in Kebbi State.

On his X handle, Dare wrote: “President Tinubu has ordered total security cordon over the forests in Kwara State following recent kidnappings and terrorist activities. The President directed the Air Force to expand surveillance across the innermost parts of the forests where it is believed the terrorists are hiding. They are to maintain 24-hour surveillance and coordinate with ground units. The same order applies to Kebbi and Niger States, where many are expected to be rescued. Communities are urged to provide timely information about suspicious movements to aid the work of the security forces.”

The coordinated operation signals the federal government’s intensified approach to combating banditry and ensuring the safety of citizens in vulnerable areas.