Tinubu Orders FG’s Take-Over Of Nok Varsity, Now University Of Applied Science

…directs Education Minister to capture institution in 2025 budget

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Federal Government to take over Nok University, Kachia, Kaduna State, and transform it into a Federal University.

Following the President’s directive which came after a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the final forfeiture of the privately-owned NOK University to the Federal Government, the private institution has now been named Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State in fulfilment of a promise made to the people of Southern Kaduna.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, while speaking during the formal handover of the institution’s property and assets to the Federal Government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Presidential Villa, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the event signified the administration’s commitment to inclusivity and national development.

He said, “This is a great day for the country and for Kaduna State. The greater credit should go to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for driving the process and making it the first item on the agenda of the Federal Executive Council.

“General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd) quoted Martin Luther King Jr. as saying, ‘People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.’

“I dare to add another quote by the same Martin Luther King Jr. where he said: ‘We must either learn to live together as brothers, or we are going to die together as fools.’

The Vice President also paid tribute to those instrumental in the transition process, including General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Justice Kumai Bayang Akaahs, and Senator Sunday Marshall.

“I want to particularly appreciate my Lord, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, who has been unwavering in his commitment to fostering peace and progress in this region. The engagements we had with General Agwai, Justice Akaahs, and Senator Marshall were all geared towards making this a reality. Today, we celebrate the outcome of those efforts,” he said.

Assuring of the immediate commencement of the institution’s operations, Shettima said, “The President has already directed the Minister of Education to ensure that the university is captured in the 2025 budget so that by September, it can admit its first set of students.”

Beyond education, the Vice President reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development in Southern Kaduna, particularly in road construction.

“The governor is already making significant progress in reconstructing key roads in the region. However, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to complete the efforts of the governor by awarding contracts for the construction of some of the major roads in the region,” he added.

On his part, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, thanked President Tinubu for the realisation of the dream to establish the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Southern Kaduna, describing the signing ceremony and handover of property for the takeoff of the institution as a great day for the people of the state and Nigerians at large.

Sani reserved special commendations for Vice President Shettima, whom he described as a strong pillar of support for his administration and the people of Kaduna, particularly for the actualisation of the Federal University of Applied Sciences project.

He said the peaceful coexistence enjoyed across Kaduna and its environs, and the inclusion of all interests in the state was entrenched as a deliberate policy of his administration, assuring that “we will continue to run Kaduna in an inclusive manner where the interest of all are taken into consideration”.

